Beigene Ltd (BGNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub cut Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Maxim Group set a $200.00 price objective on Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $418,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 5,814,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $627,922,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beigene by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Beigene by 23,414.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 43,551 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beigene during the first quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Beigene during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,469,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Beigene by 10.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

BGNE stock traded up $5.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.51. 3,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,684. Beigene has a 52-week low of $65.58 and a 52-week high of $220.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -72.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.53 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 75.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. Beigene’s revenue was up 5279999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.52) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Beigene will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

