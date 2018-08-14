Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Has $15.35 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,582 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,862 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.0% of Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $836,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $51,186,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4,703.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 857,483 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,937,000 after purchasing an additional 839,632 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $30,735,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $48.58 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Brian J. Blaser sold 15,100 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $965,796.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,849,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,024 shares of company stock worth $1,272,440 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

