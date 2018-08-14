BBT Capital Management LLC Has $6.91 Million Holdings in GCI Liberty Inc Class A (GLIBA)

BBT Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GCI Liberty Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,953 shares during the quarter. GCI Liberty Inc Class A accounts for about 3.0% of BBT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BBT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GCI Liberty Inc Class A were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLIBA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLIBA stock opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 1.69. GCI Liberty Inc Class A has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $55.47.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

GCI Liberty Inc Class A Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business.

