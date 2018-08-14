BBT Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,500 Shares of Alteryx Inc (AYX)

BBT Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 5.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alteryx by 20.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alteryx by 20.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alteryx by 25.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.97 and a beta of -0.90. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $57.43.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 85,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $4,682,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 6,076 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $205,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 530,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,281,800 and sold 341,780 shares valued at $14,475,821. Insiders own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised Alteryx to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

