Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMW. Credit Suisse Group set a €126.00 ($143.18) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($95.45) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. equinet set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €94.91 ($107.85).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €83.29 ($94.65) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of €77.07 ($87.58) and a 52-week high of €97.04 ($110.27).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

