Bayer (BAYN) PT Set at €100.00 by Cfra

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective by equities research analysts at Cfra in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Cfra’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAYN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €123.00 ($139.77) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($147.73) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. equinet set a €118.00 ($134.09) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($118.18) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €114.55 ($130.17).

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €84.87 ($96.44) on Tuesday. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($104.07) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($140.70).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

