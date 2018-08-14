Bayer (BAYN) Given a €111.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BAYN. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Friday, May 4th. HSBC set a €104.00 ($118.18) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €114.55 ($130.17).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €84.03 ($95.49) on Monday. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($104.07) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($140.70).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.