Bayer (BAYN) Given a €104.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €104.00 ($118.18) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €122.00 ($138.64) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Commerzbank set a €111.00 ($126.14) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €114.55 ($130.17).

Get Bayer alerts:

FRA BAYN opened at €84.03 ($95.49) on Monday. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($104.07) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($140.70).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.