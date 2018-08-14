Barings LLC Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Barings LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,804 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 107,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $746,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 965,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $17,196,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,271,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $515,921.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,776.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,977 shares of company stock valued at $19,788,828 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. MED started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.29.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $152.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

