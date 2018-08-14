Barings LLC Buys 5,200 Shares of Corelogic Inc (CLGX)

Barings LLC grew its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corelogic by 46.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 39,774 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corelogic by 13.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Corelogic by 97.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corelogic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,998,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,636,000 after purchasing an additional 38,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corelogic during the second quarter worth about $13,335,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $30,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,082.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Corelogic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corelogic in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Corelogic from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.11.

NYSE CLGX opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. Corelogic Inc has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. Corelogic had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Corelogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreLogic, Inc provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information.

