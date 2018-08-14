Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for AstraZeneca (AZN)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Friday morning. Barclays currently has a GBX 6,600 ($84.19) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 6,500 ($82.92).

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,750 ($47.84) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($76.54) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($75.26) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,250 ($66.97) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,577.36 ($71.15).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 6,052 ($77.20) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 4,260 ($54.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,520 ($70.42).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 68.40 ($0.87) per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

