Barclays PLC (BARC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 227.61 ($2.90).

Several brokerages have recently commented on BARC. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 220 ($2.81) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 235 ($3.00) price target on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 266 ($3.39) price target on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 239 ($3.05) price target (up previously from GBX 236 ($3.01)) on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

In related news, insider Mike Turner bought 50,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £95,000 ($121,188.93).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 184.44 ($2.35) on Tuesday. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 177.30 ($2.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 235.35 ($3.00).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.32%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

