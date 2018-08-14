Barclays Increases Shire (SHP) Price Target to GBX 4,700

Shire (LON:SHP) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 3,900 ($49.75) to GBX 4,700 ($59.96) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Shore Capital decreased their price target on Shire from GBX 4,025 ($51.35) to GBX 3,856 ($49.19) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($54.22) price target on shares of Shire in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Cfra set a GBX 4,500 ($57.41) price target on Shire and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,669.33 ($59.57).

SHP opened at GBX 4,445 ($56.70) on Friday. Shire has a 52-week low of GBX 2,940.50 ($37.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,021 ($64.05).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.26 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

In other Shire news, insider Olivier Bohuon bought 171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,299 ($54.84) per share, for a total transaction of £7,351.29 ($9,377.84).

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

