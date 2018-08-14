Baozun (BZUN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.87 EPS

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.87, Briefing.com reports. Baozun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Baozun’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Baozun stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.13. 257,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,388. Baozun has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $67.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 94.56 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Get Baozun alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BZUN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Vetr upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.41 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Baozun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.