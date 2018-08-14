Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Shares Bought by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,074,301 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,207 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 3.7% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.57% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $400,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 265,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,867,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,794 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,235,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,379,000 after acquiring an additional 634,558 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,250,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,335,000 after acquiring an additional 565,781 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investments Corp. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 1,411,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,009,000 after acquiring an additional 901,989 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.6366 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

