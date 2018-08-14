Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 382,319 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,095,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $432,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 42,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,199 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 391.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP stock opened at $136.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.81. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $129.87 and a one year high of $183.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Sandler O’Neill set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.38.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.