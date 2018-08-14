Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 229,005 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,811,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,005 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $521,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Argus started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.18.

NYSE:BABA opened at $177.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $153.10 and a 12-month high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

