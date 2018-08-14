Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $395.57 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,807,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,126 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A were worth $395,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 103.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 227.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the first quarter valued at $137,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ stock opened at $213.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a fifty-two week low of $195.89 and a fifty-two week high of $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.22). Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $230.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a report on Friday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $262.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.74.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

