Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,759,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $455,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 939.3% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,110,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,858,000 after buying an additional 6,426,400 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,032,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,086,000 after buying an additional 3,933,094 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,423,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,711,000 after buying an additional 3,718,916 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 371.2% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,699,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,699,000 after buying an additional 1,339,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,731.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,412,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,413,000 after buying an additional 1,335,204 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.63.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $40,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $80.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $91.80. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.10.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.