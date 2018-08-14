Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in AGCO Co. (AGCO)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 0.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AGCO by 0.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 121,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 2.5% during the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in AGCO by 18.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 1.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 51,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price target on shares of AGCO and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

In other news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $102,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,550.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 9.31%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

