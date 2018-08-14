Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 862,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,695 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Vining Sparks started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.37.

Bank of America stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $319.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Bank of America news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 483,680 shares in the company, valued at $15,289,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

