BANCO BRADESCO/S (BBDO) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.13

News coverage about BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BANCO BRADESCO/S earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the bank an impact score of 47.4050072416328 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BBDO opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. BANCO BRADESCO/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.

Get BANCO BRADESCO/S alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.0044 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

BANCO BRADESCO/S Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO BRADESCO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO BRADESCO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.