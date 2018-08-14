Banc of California (BANC) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on BANC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Banc of California from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.33.

BANC opened at $19.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Banc of California had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $80.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Banc of California news, General Counsel John C. Grosvenor sold 23,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $449,611.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,438 shares in the company, valued at $665,525.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans.

