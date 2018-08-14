B. Riley Weighs in on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) – B. Riley lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Kumar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.69). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. S&P Equity Research cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $13.76 to $11.68 in a research report on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.39% and a negative net margin of 400.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,365. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage medicines include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.