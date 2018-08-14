B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Red Lion Hotels Co. (RLH)

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Red Lion Hotels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.25 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RLH. ValuEngine lowered Red Lion Hotels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:RLH opened at $13.80 on Monday. Red Lion Hotels has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Red Lion Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 50,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Lion Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $960,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory T. Mount sold 10,000 shares of Red Lion Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas L. Mckeirnan sold 4,109 shares of Red Lion Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $41,911.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,892,533 shares of company stock worth $51,793,243 in the last three months. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands; America's Best Inn & Suites, Jameson Inns, Lexington Hotels & Inns, and 3 Palm Hotels brands; and Value Inn Worldwide and Value Hotel Worldwide brands.

