AZZ Inc (AZZ) Shares Bought by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,950 shares during the quarter. AZZ comprises 3.8% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned about 1.55% of AZZ worth $17,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Engine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AZZ by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZZ alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AZZ from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AZZ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other AZZ news, insider Matthew Varley Emery sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $45,618.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,618.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel R. Feehan sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $109,163.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AZZ opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AZZ Inc has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $56.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.42.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. AZZ had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that AZZ Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 50.37%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.