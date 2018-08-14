Axovant Sciences Ltd (AXON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:AXON) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXON. Zacks Investment Research raised Axovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Axovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Axovant Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 6th.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Axovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $252.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.15.

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). analysts predict that Axovant Sciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 14,285,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,285,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,249,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Axovant Sciences by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Axovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Axovant Sciences by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 135,141 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Axovant Sciences by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 183,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 63,162 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Axovant Sciences by 2,519.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 176,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.94% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of dementia and related neurological disorders in the United States and Europe. Its lead product candidate, intepirdine, a selective 5-HT6 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; in Phase IIb clinical trial for treating dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in Phase II clinical trial for treating cait and balance in Alzheimer's disease, DLB, and Parkinson's disease dementia.

