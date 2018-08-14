Axovant Sciences (AXON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Axovant Sciences alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXON. ValuEngine cut Axovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Axovant Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.70.

NASDAQ:AXON traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Axovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). equities analysts forecast that Axovant Sciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 14,285,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $24,999,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,285,714 shares in the company, valued at $156,249,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Axovant Sciences by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Axovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Axovant Sciences by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 135,141 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Axovant Sciences by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 183,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 63,162 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Axovant Sciences by 2,519.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 176,227 shares during the period. 13.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axovant Sciences

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of dementia and related neurological disorders in the United States and Europe. Its lead product candidate, intepirdine, a selective 5-HT6 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; in Phase IIb clinical trial for treating dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in Phase II clinical trial for treating cait and balance in Alzheimer's disease, DLB, and Parkinson's disease dementia.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axovant Sciences (AXON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.