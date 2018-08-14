AXA Equitable (EQH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AXA Equitable stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. AXA Equitable has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

EQH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on AXA Equitable in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AXA Equitable in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on AXA Equitable in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AXA Equitable in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AXA Equitable from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

