Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 23,000 Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,066,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,754,000 after purchasing an additional 802,964 shares during the period. TT International grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. TT International now owns 1,004,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,887,000 after purchasing an additional 553,245 shares during the period. OZ Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 957,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,091,000 after purchasing an additional 159,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,603,000. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 394,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pampa Energia in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pampa Energia in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

PAM stock opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.37. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter. analysts forecast that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Pampa Energia Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

