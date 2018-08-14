Aviva PLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of 58.com Inc (WUBA)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in 58.com were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of 58.com by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 71,843 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com during the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com during the 1st quarter worth about $736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of 58.com by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 220,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of 58.com by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WUBA. Zacks Investment Research raised 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded 58.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 58.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

NYSE WUBA opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. 58.com Inc has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.98 million. 58.com had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 13.92%. 58.com’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that 58.com Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

