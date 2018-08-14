Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Short Interest Update

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,934,482 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the July 13th total of 10,650,488 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,536,145 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael K. Tucker sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $310,374.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,416,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,525,000 after purchasing an additional 330,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,436,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,174,000 after purchasing an additional 396,831 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,930,000 after purchasing an additional 156,577 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,692,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,007,000 after purchasing an additional 102,778 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.06. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.18.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 63.08% and a net margin of 4.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

CAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Northcoast Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

