Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Position Boosted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Avis Budget Group worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3,465.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 177,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 172,112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 12,509.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

In other news, EVP Michael K. Tucker sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $310,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $50.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.06.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 63.08% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

