Avesoro Resources (ASO) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avesoro Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4.20 ($0.05).

Shares of LON:ASO opened at GBX 223.90 ($2.86) on Monday. Avesoro Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170 ($2.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 285 ($3.64).

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga and Balogo gold mine in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

