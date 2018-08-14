Avaya (AVYA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Shares of Avaya stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 24,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($1.57). The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

