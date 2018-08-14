Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holdings Lifted by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 3.4% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $28,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $1,222,000. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $2,750,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $3,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.07.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $314,669.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,111.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Maria Black sold 8,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total transaction of $1,124,696.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,283 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $139.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $102.81 and a 1 year high of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 50.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

