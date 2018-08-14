Auto Trader Group (AUTO) Hits New 52-Week High at $444.40

Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 444.40 ($5.67) and last traded at GBX 438.10 ($5.59), with a volume of 2334302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 438 ($5.59).

Several research firms have issued reports on AUTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 326 ($4.16) to GBX 328 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.46) to GBX 365 ($4.66) in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 415 ($5.29) to GBX 435 ($5.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 409.53 ($5.22).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a yield of 1.04%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.