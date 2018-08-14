Authorship (ATS) Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded up 47.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Authorship has a total market capitalization of $280,928.00 and $11,389.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Authorship has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Authorship token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000301 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007109 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00254405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00155756 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000111 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00011320 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Authorship Token Profile

Authorship launched on August 1st, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,971,428 tokens. Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Authorship is authorship.com

Buying and Selling Authorship

Authorship can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Authorship directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Authorship should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Authorship using one of the exchanges listed above.

