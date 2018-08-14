AurumCoin (AU) Trading Down 48.7% This Week

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One AurumCoin coin can now be bought for about $18.45 or 0.00302007 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. AurumCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $3,490.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AurumCoin has traded 48.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016431 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006989 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000294 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00240659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00148206 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000114 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00011012 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

AurumCoin Profile

AurumCoin’s total supply is 297,988 coins. AurumCoin’s official website is www.aurumcoin.com . AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AurumCoin Coin Trading

AurumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AurumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AurumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

