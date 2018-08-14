Atossa Genetics (ATOS) Announces Earnings Results

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($2.53), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOS opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Atossa Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

ATOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Atossa Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price target on Atossa Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial set a $10.00 price target on Atossa Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

