Atlassian (TEAM) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Atlassian earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.1697302620554 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have commented on TEAM. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Atlassian to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Atlassian from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $79.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,117.57, a P/E/G ratio of 80.32 and a beta of 2.44.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams.

