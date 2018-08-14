Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) Price Tops $0.0102 on Top Exchanges

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (CURRENCY:ABDT) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Atlantis Blue Digital Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Atlantis Blue Digital Token has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $56,584.00 worth of Atlantis Blue Digital Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlantis Blue Digital Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atlantis Blue Digital Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016602 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000289 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00239266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00149340 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000113 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00011276 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token Token Profile

Atlantis Blue Digital Token’s total supply is 399,998,765 tokens. Atlantis Blue Digital Token’s official Twitter account is @Atlantisbluedt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atlantis Blue Digital Token is /r/AtlantisBlueProject . Atlantis Blue Digital Token’s official website is atlantisblue.org

Atlantis Blue Digital Token Token Trading

Atlantis Blue Digital Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlantis Blue Digital Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlantis Blue Digital Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlantis Blue Digital Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlantis Blue Digital Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlantis Blue Digital Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.