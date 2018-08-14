Atlantic Coast Financial (ACFC) & BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Head to Head Analysis

Atlantic Coast Financial (NASDAQ: BCBP) and BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Coast Financial and BCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Coast Financial 7.51% 5.91% 0.57% BCB Bancorp 12.13% 9.18% 0.73%

60.8% of Atlantic Coast Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Atlantic Coast Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlantic Coast Financial and BCB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Coast Financial $41.36 million 4.09 $3.16 million $0.34 32.03 BCB Bancorp $85.05 million 2.75 $9.98 million $0.92 16.09

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Coast Financial. BCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Coast Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Atlantic Coast Financial has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Atlantic Coast Financial does not pay a dividend. BCB Bancorp pays out 60.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atlantic Coast Financial and BCB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Coast Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 BCB Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Atlantic Coast Financial presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 21.95%. BCB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.11%. Given BCB Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BCB Bancorp is more favorable than Atlantic Coast Financial.

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats Atlantic Coast Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlantic Coast Financial Company Profile

Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Coast Bank that provides various banking services to individual and business customers primarily in Northeast Florida, Central Florida, and Southeast Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, savings, money market demand, time deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers one-to four-family residential first and second mortgage, home-equity, commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, multi-family real estate, commercial business, and automobile and other consumer loans. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 10 full-service branch offices and 4 lending offices. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, demand and NOW accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through 22 branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Monroe Township, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 2 branches in Staten Island, New York. BCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.

