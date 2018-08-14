Aspiriant LLC Sells 7,701 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (VCSH)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd comprises approximately 1.3% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aspiriant LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd worth $15,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd has a 1 year low of $1,401.70 and a 1 year high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

