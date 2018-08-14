Asanko Gold (AKG) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Asanko Gold (NASDAQ:AKG) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Asanko Gold earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9554487294049 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Asanko Gold stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 281,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,461. Asanko Gold has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

Get Asanko Gold alerts:

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Asanko Gold in a report on Friday, May 11th.

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Asanko Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asanko Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.