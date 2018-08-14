Arsanis (ASNS) vs. Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Financial Analysis

Arsanis (NASDAQ: HALO) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Arsanis and Halozyme Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arsanis 0 3 1 0 2.25 Halozyme Therapeutics 1 2 4 0 2.43

Arsanis presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 910.93%. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.86, suggesting a potential upside of 26.71%. Given Arsanis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arsanis is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arsanis and Halozyme Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arsanis N/A N/A -$33.87 million ($16.23) -0.11 Halozyme Therapeutics $316.61 million 7.86 $62.97 million $0.45 38.33

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Arsanis. Arsanis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halozyme Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Arsanis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Arsanis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arsanis and Halozyme Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arsanis N/A N/A N/A Halozyme Therapeutics 23.88% 38.10% 16.52%

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Arsanis on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arsanis

Arsanis, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia in mechanically ventilated patients. The company's preclinical pipeline comprises mAbs targeting various bacterial and viral pathogens, including respiratory syncytial virus. Arsanis, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company's pipeline include Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, metastatic breast cancer, and cholangiocarcinoma and gall bladder cancer. In addition, the company develops PEGylated adenosine deaminase 2, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that targets adenosine. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Alexion Pharma Holding. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

