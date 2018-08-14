Arsanis (ASNS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ASNS opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 7.38. Arsanis has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $28.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASNS. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Arsanis to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Arsanis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Arsanis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arsanis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arsanis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arsanis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

Arsanis, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia in mechanically ventilated patients.

