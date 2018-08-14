Arnhold LLC Purchases Shares of 28,296 Intel Co. (INTC)

Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,306,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 448,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $20,703,000 after acquiring an additional 302,961 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,465,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $252,308,000 after acquiring an additional 96,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.55.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $60,510.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 5,243 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,038.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,037.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,065 shares of company stock worth $205,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

