Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Price Target Increased to $16.75 by Analysts at Bank of America

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $15.50 to $16.75 in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AHH has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. DA Davidson set a $18.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Shares of AHH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.53. 350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,624. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.60.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 16.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,646,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,434,000 after acquiring an additional 373,400 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 30.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 298.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 574,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 430,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth $1,508,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

