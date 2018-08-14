Ark Restaurants (ARKR) Announces Earnings Results

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.88%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 million, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49.

In other news, insider Paul Gordon sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $234,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 30, 2017, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama.

